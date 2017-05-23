|Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Explosion on Highway 99
|Tuesday, 23 May 2017 14:25
ATWATER - One man is dead following a fiery explosion on Freeway 99 in Atwater. The unidentified truck driver lost control of his tanker-truck which contained over 9000 gallons of gasoline as he exited the freeway.
The huge fireball could be scene as far away as the former Castle Air Force base. While no one else was hurt in the accident, chaos broke out as people tried to get out of the way of the waves of fiery fuel traveling down the street, away from the accident. Several buildings as far as a block away were damaged by the fire. People scrambled from restaurants and business as the wall of fire expanded to a city block.
The long term effects of the crash could wide-ranging, officials said. There are reports of gas leaks in the area of the crash and city leaders fear it could be several days before businesses in the area are allowed to reopen.
