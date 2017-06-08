Thursday, 08 June 2017
Thursday, 08 June 2017 13:36
FRESNO - On Sunday, June 4, 2017, just before 11pm, Southwest District officers from the Fresno Police Departmentreceived a call of a gunman inside the El Patio Bar near F and Inyo streets in the Chinatown area.

The caller reported seeing a man inside the business who was pacing back and forth, while holding a large caliber gun in his hand. At one point, the male sat down at the bar and kept the firearm on his lap. In the meantime, at least 10 customers were still inside the bar.

Responding officers quickly contained the immediate area and safely began to evacuate the business. While doing so, the armed male quickly exited the establishment and got into his car.

The gunman then drove away, but was stopped a short distance away by several officers before he could escape. Officers were able to peacefully resolve the situation and placed the man under arrest without any use of force.

Upon searching the male, a loaded .357-caliber handgun was found concealed inside the left breast pocket of a camouflage flak jacket he was wearing. The male was identified as 48-year-old Fresno resident Manuel Palomares. Found in his car were military clothing and equipment, as well as ammunition.

He admitted to possessing the gun for protection and felt threatened inside the bar, although no witnesses corroborated his story. Palomares was arrested for carrying and displaying a concealed loaded firearm in public.

