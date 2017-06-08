FRESNO - In an ongoing effort to educate the public and reduce crime, the Fresno Police Deaprtment's Northeast Investigations unit would like to post the following maps of where vehicle burglaries have occurred during the past 14 days.



During the past 14 days, 42 vehicles were broken into in the Northeast Policing District. This is 17 less than the previous 14 days, which is a 28.8% decrease. The predominant method of entry continues to be window smash to gain access to items in sight.



Please remember never, ever, leaving anything in your vehicles. This includes purses, wallets, or any other items thieves may view as valuable. Remember, if criminals are able to obtain your personal information your identity could be stolen. Please share this with your family and friends to prevent them from being victims.



Recently, FPD has seen an increase in people leaving their driver's license, credit cards, passports and other similar items. In nearly every case, the victim's identity has been stolen and money has been removed from their bank accounts or charges made on their credit cards.



