FRESNO - On Monday, June 5, 2017, the Fresno Police Department received a Crime Stoppers Tip about illegal gambling, prostitution, and narcotic sales out of a home near the 200 block of North Blackstone Avenue. Officers Art Rodriguez and Blake Dudley immediately conducted an investigation on the home by conducting surveillance, pedestrian stops and contacts.



During one of these contacts the officers contacted Shane Presho, a 43 year old Fresno resident. Presho was found to have a Felony Grand Theft warrant for his arrest. As Presho was arrested for the warrant, the officers discovered a pipe commonly used for smoking narcotics, mainly methamphetamine, and approximately 10 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine in his possession.



Presho was booked into the Fresno County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of the narcotics, and the Felony warrant. While at the location several citizens came out of their homes and thanked the officers for their actions and efforts in policing the community and putting a stop to the crime in this particular area. The arrest is just one of many operations the Southwest Policing District has planned at this location to combat the crimes. This incident is a great example of the community using the Crime Stoppers Tip-line to report criminal activity, enabling the Fresno Police Department to act quickly on the tips. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (559)-498-(STOP) with the information.



Your information is kept confidential. We would also like to remind the public of the "Felon with a Gun" program that offers a $500 dollar reward for information that leads to firearm related arrests.