FRESNO - On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, the Fresno Police Department received a call regarding a male who appeared to be transferring a stolen vehicle from one trailer to another in the area of Thesta and McKinley. Central District patrol officers and detectives from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded.

When officers arrived, the involved male was detained. The vehicle he was moving from one trailer to another was a dismantled/stripped 2008 GMC Yukon. The GMC was a reported stolen vehicle out of NW Fresno from January of 2016. The male was identified as Jesse Gomez, 38, of Fresno.

Detectives then authored a search warrant for a nearby property associated with Gomez. During the service of the search warrant, additional evidence was located. Detectives also responded to second property associated with Gomez in the area of Bishop and McKinley and located additional parts to the stolen GMC.

Gomez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony charges of operating a chop shop and possession of a stolen vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.