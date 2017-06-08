Thursday, 08 June 2017
Home > News > Local > FPD Shuts Down Chop Shop
 

 
FPD Shuts Down Chop Shop Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Thursday, 08 June 2017 14:12

FRESNO - On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, the Fresno Police Department received a call regarding a male who appeared to be transferring a stolen vehicle from one trailer to another in the area of Thesta and McKinley. Central District patrol officers and detectives from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded.

When officers arrived, the involved male was detained. The vehicle he was moving from one trailer to another was a dismantled/stripped 2008 GMC Yukon. The GMC was a reported stolen vehicle out of NW Fresno from January of 2016. The male was identified as Jesse Gomez, 38, of Fresno.

Detectives then authored a search warrant for a nearby property associated with Gomez. During the service of the search warrant, additional evidence was located. Detectives also responded to second property associated with Gomez in the area of Bishop and McKinley and located additional parts to the stolen GMC.

Gomez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony charges of operating a chop shop and possession of a stolen vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.

< Prev   Next >
 

Comment on the Message Board

 Click Here to Comment
Don't just sit there, join the conversation! Just register your account to comment and let us know what you think. Have fun, but please keep it clean and stay on topic — inappropriate remarks will be removed. Commenting Rules: (1) Please increase the credibility of your post by including your full name in the body of your comment. (2) If you would not talk a certain way at a public meeting do not do it on BVN (3) Hate speech of any kind, libelous statements or threats to fellow users or others will be rejected and may be grounds for suspending or terminating a users account. (4) Any post on the message board that is SPAM or commerical use will be rejected and the users account will be suspected or terminated.

Look back at rule number two! Read the BVN Terms of Service at http://tinyurl.com/8mwb3rz

Tell a friend about Big Valley News

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

No events



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 49 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 