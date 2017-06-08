Thursday, 08 June 2017
Peckerwood Taken Down For Car Theft
FRESNO - On Wednesday, June 7, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied 2003 VW Jetta in the area of Yosemite and Belmont. The VW was a reported stolen vehicle out of Northeast Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

The VW later became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed it to the area of Cedar and Kings Canyon where the driver was detained. He was identified as Peckerwoods gang member Jack Fenton, 39, of Fresno. Fenton was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a glass drug pipe.

 

Fenton was booked into the Fresno County Jail for auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If anyone has information regarding auto theft in the Fresno area, please call the CCATT tip line at 621-CCAT (2228), or call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). Your information will remain anonymous.

