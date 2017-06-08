PARLIER - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested David Garza (44) of Sanger. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of evading a peace officer. This carries a bail amount of $90,000. He is also being held on two no bail felony warrants, which are for possession of stolen property and possession of drugs in jail. Garza is currently under Post-Release Community Supervision, which is part of AB109.



Shortly before 8:30 pm on June 4th, a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy responded to Bethel and American Aveunes in Del Rey to check on a disturbance between a man and woman. The deputy could not find a woman, but did locate the man, David Garza. As the deputy approached Garza, he got into a pickup truck (later determined to be stolen) and drove away.



The deputy pursued Garza into the city of Parlier and then cancelled the pursuit for safety reasons once the Sheriff’s helicopter, EAGLE One, arrived and began to follow the suspect. Deputies in the helicopter saw Garza drive into a neighborhood at East Cypress and South Smyrna Avenues. Garza then got out of the truck and ran into a nearby home belonging to a person he knows.



Garza ran out of the house, jumped fences and went inside a neighboring house belonging to people he does not know. A woman ran out of the house and told deputies and Parlier Police officers, who were searching the neighborhood, that a strange man was in her house and that her two month old baby was in her bedroom.



Due to the potential threat to the infant, a Parlier Police officer, two FSO deputies and FSO K9 Tango went into the home to search for Garza. They opened the door to the baby’s room and saw Garza hiding on the floor next to a bed.



Garza got up and began to run toward a door, but a deputy ordered K9 Tango to go after Garza. Tango bit and held onto Garza’s upper arm, which allowed the deputy to handcuff Garza and take him into custody.



Medical personnel treated Garza for a bite wound prior to being taken to jail. The baby was not injured and actually slept through all of the commotion.



The stolen pickup was later returned to its rightful owner.



Anyone with additional information on David Garza is asked to please contact Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498STOP (7867). You will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.