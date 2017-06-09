Friday, 09 June 2017
Hernandez Sentenced to Three Years Probation For Fighting Birds
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 09 June 2017 11:16
MADERA –  Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, announced today that Jovani Joshua Hernandez, age 29, of Madera was sentenced on April 14, 2017, to serve three years on probation for keeping and training fighting birds.

Hernandez was convicted of violating Penal Code section 597j(a) (keeping and training fighting birds). He was also ordered to comply with various other conditions of probation including performing 480 hours community service and has been ordered to pay $10,850.00 restitution to the Madera County Department of Animal Services.

Hernandez was charged in September 2016 after an investigation by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Reports indicate that deputies served a search warrant at Hernandez’ home where they seized 21 fighting cocks. Deputies also found metal knuckles in the residence.

Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn praised the efforts of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Crimes Investigations Unit. “The investigation saved 21 roosters before they were used in barbarous fights, and we will continue to vigorously prosecute suspects in order to protect the innocent animals in our community” Linn said. He added that “we remind the good people of Madera County that possessing animals for fighting is not only cruel and inhumane, it is illegal.”

The case was prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Agricultural and Water Crimes Task Force.
