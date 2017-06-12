MADERA - Madera Unified School District won a $1.7 Million grant for the California Learning Communities for School Success Program (LCSSP). The grant will be used throughout the next three years, 2017-2020, to help improve student outcomes. - Madera Unified School District won a $1.7 Million grant for the California Learning Communities for School Success Program (LCSSP). The grant will be used throughout the next three years, 2017-2020, to help improve student outcomes. The California Learning Communities for School Success Program (LCSSP) provides funds to local education agencies to support programs aimed at improving student outcomes by reducing truancy and supporting students who are at risk of dropping out of school or are victims of crime.

The LCSSP program was developed after California voters passed Proposition 47 in November 2014 and Assembly Bill 1014 and Senate Bill 527 in 2017. Madera Unified will use the funding from the grant to implement a district-wide Multi-Tiered System of Supports framework that will focus on the expansion and integration of the Restorative Justice (RJ) Program with the district's existing Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) Program. These two evidence-based, nonpunitive programs are designed to create healthy, equitable, caring school communities that prevent and address behavioral disruption, support accountability and healing, and reduce the number and rate of suspensions and expulsions to keep students in school. The proposed program will advance three of the four Madera Unified LCAP goals and three corresponding strategies: Goal 1: Equitable Access to Rigorous High-Level Programs, Goal 2, Data-Driven Professional Learning and Collaboration, and Goal 3: Safe and Healthy Environments for Learning and Work.