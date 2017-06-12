MIAMI, Fla. – For over 40 years, KC and the Sunshine Band have been bringing people together on the dance floor. Today is no different, with the release of their latest single “Movin’ Your Body.” Written by founder Harry Wayne Casey (KC), the track has already impacted the Billboard Dance Chart at No. 46 and is his fourth consecutive Billboard Dance charting single.



The infectious song is exactly what the doctor ordered from KC and the Sunshine Band. The deluxe remix collection available everywhere June 9th features hot versions served up by a who's-who of dancefloor deliverers, including the legendary Tony Moran and Brian Cua, Ralphi Rosario, Eric Kupper, Bob Rosa, LA Rush, Vauxhill, Joe Gillan, Serbiscan and Mark Hagan.

“With all the tension in the world right now, I wanted to write a song to help people escape and leave their worries behind,” says Casey. “I want people to get onto the dance floor and shake their booty, like we did in the old days and are still doing today.”



KC and the Sunshine Band continue to bring the boogie to the world, including:



Jun 09 Wild Rose Casino Jefferson, Iowa

Jun 30 Hyde Park London, U.K.

Jul 02 Koko London, U.K.

Jul 03 The Ritz Manchester, U.K.

Jul 04 Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville Robinsonville, Miss.

Jul 15 Sugar Hill Bowl Sugar Hill, Ga.

Jul 16 Schermerhorn Nashville, Tenn.

Jul 22 Gran Arena Monticello Santiago, Chile

Jul 28 Peoria RiverFront Festival Lawn Peoria, Ill.

Aug 03 Sycuan Casino & Resort El Cajon, Calif.

Aug 04 Sycuan Casino & Resort, El Cajon, Calif.

Sep 02 Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino Coarsegold, Calif.

Oct 23 Cruise-N-Groove Sydney, Australia



About KC and the Sunshine Band:

About KC and the Sunshine Band:

KC and the Sunshine Band aim to serve a single purpose: to create instant happiness through music. For over 40 years the group has done just that, topping the charts with seven No. 1 singles which became iconic hits (like "Shake, Shake, Shake, Shake Your Booty," "Get Down Tonight," "That's The Way I Like It," "Boogie Shoes,". The band has also achieved three triple platinum albums, three GRAMMY® Awards, (including Album of the Year for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack), an American Music Award. They became the first act since The Beatles to score four No. 1 pop singles in one 12-month period in 1976. KC and the Sunshine Band's unique meeting of Caribbean, pop, R&B and Latin inspired infectious grooves and their distinctive Sunshine Sound, impacting the world over and teaching them how to boogie. The band's infectious sound has given life to countless ad campaigns, hundreds of movie soundtracks and numerous television shows, including the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. In 2001, KC was honored with the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences Governor's Award, the highest honor given by a chapter of the Academy. KC and the Sunshine Band has defined dance music and forever influenced music with its timeless sound and mission of getting people out of their seats to celebrate, which is still being fulfilled today. For more information, please visit heykcsb.com