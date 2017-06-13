Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Selma Police Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
SELMA - On Monday, June 12 at about 7:10 PM, Selma Police Officers responded to the 2300 block of Azalea regarding a domestic violence call. The reporting person reported that her neighbor was at her door suffering from severe cuts. 

The victim reported that her husband had assaulted her with a knife and he was now on the roof of their house.  Officers from Selma PD arrived and found the husband on the roof and still armed with a large knife.  As the officers were trying to talk the husband down from the roof, he began to cut and stab himself with the knife.

One officer climbed on to the roof and deployed his department issued Taser, striking the husband, and causing him to go down on to the roof.   As the officer attempted to detain the husband, he got back up and went at the Selma Officer with the knife. 

Other officers on scene then fired their department issued handguns at the husband, striking him several times.  EMS arrived on scene and transported the husband to Selma Hospital where he was declared deceased.

The female victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment for her injuries. She is expected to survive.  There were other relatives in the house when the female victim was attacked including three small children and they were not harmed.

Selma PD requested that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office handle the criminal investigation which includes the officer involved shooting.  Selma PD will be handling the internal investigation.  The Fresno County District Attorney’s office also responded to the scene and will be reviewing the investigation once it is completed. 

The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.  Selma PD had responded to this same residence in the past for a domestic violence investigation.

