|Tuesday, 13 June 2017 10:28
SELMA - On Monday, June 12 at about 7:10 PM, Selma Police Officers responded to the 2300 block of Azalea regarding a domestic violence call. The reporting person reported that her neighbor was at her door suffering from severe cuts.
One officer climbed on to the roof and deployed his department issued Taser, striking the husband, and causing him to go down on to the roof. As the officer attempted to detain the husband, he got back up and went at the Selma Officer with the knife.
The female victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment for her injuries. She is expected to survive. There were other relatives in the house when the female victim was attacked including three small children and they were not harmed.
Selma PD requested that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office handle the criminal investigation which includes the officer involved shooting. Selma PD will be handling the internal investigation. The Fresno County District Attorney’s office also responded to the scene and will be reviewing the investigation once it is completed.
