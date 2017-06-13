HURON - Around 9:40 pm on Friday June 9, 2017, Huron Police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Porvenir Estates Apartments, located on the 16000 block of W. Tornado Ave. in Huron. Upon arrival, officers found a 14 year old boy who had been shot and was deceased.



The Huron Police Department requested the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office assist and take over the investigation. Sheriff patrol deputies, homicide detectives, crime scene technicians and the Coroner’s Unit responded to the scene. Detectives developed information, which identified a 13 year old boy as the primary suspect.





They located the teenager in the city of Huron and arrested him for murder. The name of the suspect is not being released due to the fact he is a minor. The investigation is on-going and it is too early to tell if this violent crime is gang-related.



The 14 year old murder victim has been identified as Diego Perez of Huron. Members of the Coroner’s Office have scheduled an autopsy for Sunday to determine a cause of death.



A motive for this killing has not been established, but detectives have learned that the two went to school together and knew each other. On Tuesday, June 13th, detectives will file the paperwork for this case with the Juvenile Probation Department, who will then work with the District Attorney’s Office to discuss potential charges.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.