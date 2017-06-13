SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Hana Gin, the award-winning artisan spirit handcrafted by a master distiller on San Francisco’s Treasure Island, and Kenny G, the legendary, world-renowned saxophonist have joined forced and announced a partnership which will make Kenny G a co-owner of the Hana Gin brand.



“We are so pleased to collaborate with Kenny G for Hana Gin – the partnership and concept was such a natural fit,” said Nicholas Chen, VP Marketing & Sales and Chief of Staff of Hana Gin. “We look forward to building on our partnership by introducing our special Kenny G cocktail series to the legendary national and international jazz venues on Kenny’s current tour.”

A product of family-owned Branded Spirits USA, Hana Gin is distinct in both appearance and taste. The curvy, teardrop-shaped bottle is etched with the design of an orchid to symbolize its fresh, lightly floral flavor profile and the Japanese ethos of simplicity (“Hana” is Japanese for flower). Made with only four botanicals, Hana Gin features orange peel, lemon peel, Albanian juniper berries and lavender that are distilled flawlessly to produce a clean, easily drinkable spirit at an affordable price point.

“I am excited to partner with Hana Gin as we both encompass the same principles of creating our “artistry" with passion, heart and soul. And the combination is definitely a one plus one equals 10!! Not to mention that we are both made in the USA!! We both look forward to sharing our partnership with the world,” said Kenny G.

Forbes recently recommended Hana Gin as one of their top gifts for Father's Day: “If it's smooth enough for Kenny G, I'd venture a guess it's smooth enough for dear old dad, or anyone else in the world.”

Hana Gin is produced on San Francisco’s Treasure Island within a converted military prison, handcrafted by master distiller Will Smith using a rare vacuum distillation technique. Hana Gin has received several accolades, including being named the #1 Gin on 10bestgin.com as well as a 94-point rating from Wine Enthusiast and inclusion on its “Top 100 Spirits” list and recognition as a “Best Buy.” Hana Gin retails around $21.99 and is available across the country at high-end retailers including BevMo! and Total Wine & More.

Kenny G along with Hana Gin hosted a celebratory private performance and party on Thursday, June 8 to celebrate their collaboration in the striking penthouse in the historic San Francisco Clock Tower. Celebuzz RadarOnline and OK! Magazine all posted about the event. The festive inaugural soiree welcomed an invite-only crowd of San Franciscans within the private penthouse that features unparalleled views overlooking the City and Bay. Kenny G performed an exclusive saxophone and jazz set for the group to kick-off the night, followed by remarks by himself and Hana Gin’s Nicholas Chen. Guests sipped on creative Hana Gin cocktails such as the Kenny G&T, a take on the classic Gin & Tonic featuring Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, a squeeze of orange and premium tonic water, while enjoying the views, seasonal bites, and the opportunity to mix-and-mingle with Kenny G and the Hana Gin family.