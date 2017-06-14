FRESNO - The International Agri-Center and World Ag Expo presented a check in the amount of $63,000 to Valley Children's Hospital during the hospital's All Guild Picnic at the California Armenian Home on May 24, in Fresno, California.

The check represented the total funds raised by the Guilds of Valley Children's Hospital, who participated in World Ag Expo's Toyota Tundra Giveaway by selling chances to win a new 2017 Tundra. The proceeds from the giveaway will directly benefit the Central California hospital.

"The Guilds of Valley Children's Hospital are grateful for the generosity of all who made the Toyota Tundra Giveaway a huge success this year: World Ag Expo, Toyota and the Central Valley," said Alice Tesei, All Guild Fundraising Chair for Valley Children's. "The proceeds will support the Guilds current $4 million endowment supporting three mission-critical areas at Valley Children's: our Heart Center, Child Life and Spiritual Care departments. We are grateful for the relationship we have with World Ag Expo and appreciate the strong alliance with a powerful brand like Toyota to help support our mission."

The Tundra truck, won by Andres Rojas of Porterville on the final day of World Ag Expo, was donated by the Northern California Toyota Dealers' Association, through their role as the Official Truck of World Ag Expo.

"We are grateful to all who participated in the 2017 giveaway and for the opportunity to once again partner with Valley Children's Hospital and Toyota," said Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center. "We are honored to play a small role in supporting our local children's hospital and are proud of the work they are doing in our community."