Oscar Chapa Sr (83), of Madera, CA, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at a Fresno hospital. Oscar was born in Laredo, TX, but lived in Madera for the last 70 years. He was a retired clerk for Safeway working in Madera and Fresno for 41 years. Oscar was a member of St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera and he served in the National Guard.



Oscar is survived by his wife of 61 years, Olivia Chapa of Madera, 4 children: Oscar Chapa Jr. of Madera; Elsa Razo of Madera; Bobby Chapa of Morro Bay, CA and Fred Chapa of Fresno, CA, 1 brother: Eddie Chapa of Madera and 3 sisters: Mary Chavira of Madera; Yolanda Chavira of Fresno and Irma Gaither of Merced, CA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



A Vigil Service will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 6:00 in the evening at Jay Chapel in Madera. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 26, 2017 at 9:00 in the morning at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera. Interment will follow at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera.

Remembrances may be made to: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 West 5th Street, Madera, CA 93637 or Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. , of Madera, CA, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at a Fresno hospital. Oscar was born in Laredo, TX, but lived in Madera for the last 70 years. He was a retired clerk for Safeway working in Madera and Fresno for 41 years. Oscar was a member of St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera and he served in the National Guard.Oscar is survived by his wife of 61 years, Olivia Chapa of Madera, 4 children: Oscar Chapa Jr. of Madera; Elsa Razo of Madera; Bobby Chapa of Morro Bay, CA and Fred Chapa of Fresno, CA, 1 brother: Eddie Chapa of Madera and 3 sisters: Mary Chavira of Madera; Yolanda Chavira of Fresno and Irma Gaither of Merced, CA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.A Vigil Service will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 6:00 in the evening at Jay Chapel in Madera. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 26, 2017 at 9:00 in the morning at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera. Interment will follow at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera.Remembrances may be made to: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 West 5th Street, Madera, CA 93637 or Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Next >