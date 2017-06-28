|Clovis Man Arrest For Indecent Exposure at Wild Water Adventure
|News - Local
|Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|Wednesday, 28 June 2017 15:04
|
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 52-year-old Clovis man for exposing himself near the wave pool at Wild Water Adventure Park. Monday evening the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call regarding a male subject exposing himself near the wave pool at Wild Water Adventure Park. The male suspect, later identified as Robert Jack King, was sitting in a lounge chair near the water.
A witness to the incident positively identified King as the male subject who exposed himself and a citizen’s arrest was made. King was arrested for Indecent Exposure and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
King apparently travelled to Wild Water Adventure Park alone, without family, arriving around noon and spending the afternoon near the wave pool. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at (559)498-STOP.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to always be alert and keep an eye on your children when in crowded parks. Report any suspicious activing to park employees or to your local law enforcement agency.
