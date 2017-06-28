Wednesday, 28 June 2017
Wednesday, 28 June 2017 15:04

FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 52-year-old Clovis man for exposing himself near the wave pool at Wild Water Adventure Park. Monday evening the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call regarding a male subject exposing himself near the wave pool at Wild Water Adventure Park.  The male suspect, later identified as Robert Jack King, was sitting in a lounge chair near the water. 

According to several witnesses, King was wearing shorts and was touching his exposed genitalia with his hand.  There were several park attendees including children under the age of 10 who witnessed the crime.  Park employees were notified and took immediate action to intervene and they notified the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to respond.

 

A witness to the incident positively identified King as the male subject who exposed himself and a citizen’s arrest was made.  King was arrested for Indecent Exposure and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

King apparently travelled to Wild Water Adventure Park alone, without family, arriving around noon and spending the afternoon near the wave pool.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at (559)498-STOP.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to always be alert and keep an eye on your children when in crowded parks.  Report any suspicious activing to park employees or to your local law enforcement agency.

