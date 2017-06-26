MADERA - Early Monday morning the Madera Police Department received a call of possible shots fired and a female down at the apartments located at 701 N. Granada in the City of Madera.



When officers arrived at the scene, they located one victim identified as 37 yr. old Latisha Logan, who was suffering from an apparent gun shot. Paramedics arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victims family told local media she answered a knock on the door and was shot when she opened it. The family said that they last saw the victim alive the day before which was her 37th birthday.



The motive for this crime is being investigated and investigators are actively pursuing leads. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information can be released at this point in time. However the victim has a brief criminal history with an arrest in 2007 for using offensive words in a public place.



If anyone believes that they have information about this case please contact Detective Garibay at 559-675-4248.