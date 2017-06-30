Friday, 30 June 2017
Todd Lile Named the Superintendent for Madera Unified School District
Friday, 30 June 2017 11:26
MADERA - Interim Superintendent Todd Lile has been named the Superintendent of Madera Unified School District. Mr. Lile was Interim Superintendent for four months before being officially named the new Superintendent. Superintendent Lile is the first Superintendent of the district to be a Madera native.

Superintendent Lile attended elementary, middle and high school in Madera Unified. Upon graduation from Madera Unified in 1992, Mr. Lile was admitted to California State University, Fresno where he graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor's in History.

While attending Fresno State he served as a special education paraprofessional for more than four years in Madera Unified. Superintendent Lile served as a teacher for 13 years before earning his Master’s in Educational Leadership from the College of New Jersey in 2010.

His teaching career began in Clovis Unified where he served for a combined six years between Clovis High, Clovis West, and the Center for Advanced Research and Technology (CART) where he was an original staff member and psychology teacher. He and his wife, also of Madera, taught overseas in Escuela Americana Honduras for two years and then Dubai American Academy for five years as an International Baccalaureate History teacher.

Mr. and Mrs. Lile returned to California and in 2010 he became the vice principal of Madera South High School and in 2013 he became the principal at Madera South High School. In 2015, Mr. Lile assumed the role of Chief Academic Officer for Secondary. Mr. Lile is able to speak conversational Spanish and reads a wide variety of subjects ranging from education, psychology, to history and current events.

