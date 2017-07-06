MADERA - Madera District Fair has been “Your Fair since 1937!” This year the fair celebrates its deep history in the community and the time honored tradition of exhibiting at the Madera District Fair.

Once again, all ages and skills are invited to make their mark on Fair history by entering one or more of the unique competitions! Everything from crafts and cows, to flowers and food; there is something for everyone.







Competitions are available for either individual or group entry and include numerous competitions for class projects. The 2017 Handbook’s new look and layout is worth taking a peek at as it is printed in full color. The book is full of creative and fun contests for all to participate in, many offering cash awards alongside blue ribbon bragging rights.





A few exciting competitions added for 2017 include; “Cupcake War”, a competition judged live for the title of Cupcake King or Queen, the BBQ Rib contest returns with enthusiasm and a “Madera Fair Throwback” photo contest to name a few.



Local residents hoping to compete during the 2017 Madera District Fair must have entry forms submitted by Tuesday August 15, 2017. Please review the Handbook for all competition rules, guidelines for submitting items and all applicable rules. Exhibitor Handbooks are available at the retailers and offices listed below as well as online at maderafair.com.

It’s going to be a very memorable year at the 2017 Madera Fair so come try your hand at one of our exciting competitions and add to the history!

For additional information, please contact the Madera District Fair office at 559-674-8511 or visit our website at: www.maderafair.com.

