Thursday, 13 July 2017 14:22
|
BASS LAKE – Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, announced that was sentenced for the first degree murder of Jessica Nelson and attempted murder of Reid Kallenberg, both of which occurred on November 15, 2016, on Highway 41, in Oakhurst, California.
Taylor-Windsor was convicted by a Bass Lake jury on May 10, 2017, for both crimes. Judge, Chuck Wieland, of the Madera Superior Court, Bass Lake Division, found that concurrent sentencing for the aforementioned crimes were inappropriate; and therefore sentenced Mr. Taylor-Windsor to the maximum sentence allowable by law. Taylor-Windsor was sentenced to 39 years to life in state prison.
District Attorney Linn thanked Supervising Deputy District Attorney, John Baker, and Senior Deputy District Attorney, Paul Hornick, for their outstanding work during this case. Linn also cited the outstanding work of the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, particularly, Detective Sergeant Robert Mollet, and Detective John Grayson; and Madera County Victim Services, who worked closely with the victim’s families during this long ordeal.
Linn stated, “This was a very involved crime which took in excess of two weeks to try, and the jury spent over two days in deliberations. The sentence in this case proves that anybody who comes into our community and commits a murder or other serious violent crime will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as long as I am District Attorney.”
