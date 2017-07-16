|District Attorney Files Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Fresno Sheriff Detective
Sunday, 16 July 2017
FRESNO - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter with an enhancement for the personal use of a firearm Friday against Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jared Mullis.
Arraignment on the complaint will be at a time and place to be determined.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is aware that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has chosen to file an involuntary manslaughter charge against Mulli.
