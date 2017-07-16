FRESNO - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter with an enhancement for the personal use of a firearm Friday against Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jared Mullis.



These charges arise out of the October 31, 2016 fatal shooting of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rod Lucas. This complaint was filed after a thorough investigation of the shooting. Prior to the complaint being filed in Fresno County Superior Court, District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp met with the family of Sgt. Lucas to advise them that criminal charges were forthcoming.

Arraignment on the complaint will be at a time and place to be determined.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is aware that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has chosen to file an involuntary manslaughter charge against Mulli.



According to Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti, "The untimely death of Sgt. Lucas has taken an emotional toll on the entire staff at the Sheriff’s Office, the Lucas family, Deputy Mullis and his family."



Deputy Mullis is still an employee of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and is currently on paid leave.