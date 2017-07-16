MADERA - Madera Fair is “Your Fair since 1937!” For 80 years now, Madera Fair remains to be a county hub for agricultural display and education in addition to providing fun, family entertainment to cap the summer. This year, the fun family entertainment will not be in short supply as Madera Fair announces for the first time, an ALL FREE festival concert venue! With paid gate admission guests can enjoy the entertainment at Madera Fair’s Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Tecate Light all four nights of the Fair. Thursday, September 7th, the concert series kicks-off with Gary Allan delivering his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and a raucous live performance at 7:30 pm. The concert “Celebration” continues Friday, September 8th at 8:00 pm with the bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements of Kool and the Gang, who’ve performed continuously for the past 43 years.



Saturday, September 9th at 8:00 pm, Eddie Money will have the venue "Shakin'", entertaining in his signature style and passion he's delivered for more than 30 years. Sunday, September 10th closes out the series with not one but two bands! Madera Fair is thrilled to bring to the stage Banda Carnaval composed of talented young musicians who bring to their audience the rhythm of Sinaloense music and Conjunto Primavera who entertains with romanticism in all its forms, from the modern international pop ballad to the most danceable cumbia norte. New changes to an ALL FREE concert venue come from Madera District Fair's simple mission of providing a venue that is fun, safe and family oriented, promoting agriculture and community involvement. It will be hard for the community and beyond to resist the invitation to this year's exciting FREE concert series! Adult gate admission can be purchased online now at maderafair.com for the "Early Bird Super Saver" price of $6 per ticket. The special gate pricing is available thru August 15th. Continued savings and deals will be available for both admission and carnival wristbands through September 6th, follow Madera Fair for all current fair information. Visit www.maderafair.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all Fair information, updates and pre-sale deals on gate admission and carnival wristbands.