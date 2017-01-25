|
News -
Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 08:36
FRESNO - Late Tuesday morning Central officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to 1147 W. Lansing Way regarding an armed disturbance with a family member hitting other family members with a crowbar. Officers responded code three, lights and sirens activated, to the location. As officers were responding to the residence, dispatch provided an update that the suspect set the house on fire.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the house engulfed in flames with the suspect, Richard Garcia, 58 years, sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a knife. Officers told Garcia to drop the knife which he did. He was then detained and during this period Garcia claimed he started the fire to kill "those people" but he would not say who he was talking about in the residence.
News -
Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 08:31
FRESNO - Early Tuesday morning North West patrol and traffic officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the Educational Employees Credit Union, 3488 E. Shaw Avenue, regarding a call of a male holding a knife to an employees throat.
Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and could see the suspect, Jesse Anthony Flores, 32 years of age, holding the 54-year-old female victim at the front glass doors of the credit union. Flores moved the victim to the north side of the building and saw the officers approaching and released the victim.
News -
Sports
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:33
HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Executive Chef Mark Cornish, Aramark the exclusive food and beverage partner of NRG Stadium — has created a game day line-up that will have hungry fans downing Lone Star-inspired offering like a linebacker on a fumble.
Chef Cornish will be assisted by 2,400 Aramark associates -- including visiting executive chefs from Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) -- responsible for sourcing, preparing and serving the Super Bowl LI Menu from start to finish. This world-class culinary team is also getting a boost from talented culinary students at Houston Independent School District.
Entertainment - News
News
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 09:12
LOS ANGELES – Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, joined by Oscar®-winning and nominated Academy members Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe, announced the 89th Academy Awards® nominations today.
Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.
News -
Sports
Written by Cal Bears Press Release
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:54
BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.
"Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience."
News -
Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:25
FRESNO - Late Monday morning Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a parking lot at Fresno City College. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fresno County. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Harley-Davidson became occupied and began to drive from the parking lot. A marked FPD unit was called in to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle yielded and the driver was detained.
News -
Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 09:06
TULARE - The largest annual agricultural exposition of its kind, World Ag Expo boasts more than 1,500 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. A record-setting 106,349 people came from 47 states and 79 countries to attend 2016 World Ag Expo.
The World Ag Expo Arena will once again offer daily Equipment Showcases, where exhibitors will perform live demonstrations of their latest products. Seminars will be offered in a variety of categories, including dairy, irrigation, international trade, business and farm management, marketing and media, and general agriculture. These seminars are presented by professionals in the industry and provide attendees with valuable information to improve their operations.
