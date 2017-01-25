Tim DeRuyter Selected As Cal's Defensive Coordinator News - Sports Written by Cal Bears Press Release BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin . DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.



"Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience." Cal head coach Justin Wilcoxannounced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator."Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwinhave recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience." Read more... Stolen Harley Recovered & Career Criminal Arrested News - Local Written by B|V|N Newsroom FRESNO - Late Monday morning Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a parking lot at Fresno City College. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fresno County. Detectives began surveillance. A short time later, the Harley-Davidson became occupied and began to drive from the parking lot. A marked FPD unit was called in to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle yielded and the driver was detained. Read more... International Agri-Center Prepares For 50th Anniversary of World Ag Expo News - Local Written by B|V|N Newsroom TULARE - The largest annual agricultural exposition of its kind, World Ag Expo boasts more than 1,500 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. A record-setting 106,349 people came from 47 states and 79 countries to attend 2016 World Ag Expo.

The World Ag Expo Arena will once again offer daily Equipment Showcases, where exhibitors will perform live demonstrations of their latest products. Seminars will be offered in a variety of categories, including dairy, irrigation, international trade, business and farm management, marketing and media, and general agriculture. These seminars are presented by professionals in the industry and provide attendees with valuable information to improve their operations.

