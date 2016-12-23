Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Shoots Armed Man News - Local Written by B|V|N Newsroom COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.



Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.

Sheriff's Detectives were called to the scene and began a homicide investigation. Evidence gathered at both locations indicated that the deceased female had been killed by the other woman. The deceased victim has been identified as 76 year old Bonnie Hale of North Fork. Detectives arrested 63 year old Mary O'Keefe of North Fork for murder and she was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on Saturday evening.

Bulldogs Gang Member Busted For Auto Theft News - Local Written by B|V|N Newsroom FRESNO - On Thursday detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the area of Abby and Illinois to assist SW District patrol officers and FPD traffic officers with a call regarding an auto theft from a car lot that just occurred.



The suspect took a 2015 GMC pickup that was left running on the lot and fled the area. While fleeing, the suspect crashed the stolen GMC into two parked cars injuring one of the occupants. The GMC then jumped a curb and collided with a tree at which time the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers located and detained the suspect with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol airplane aircrew.

Bridge Store to Close after 89 Years of Service to Madera

MADERA - After 89 years of serving the Madera Community the Bridge Store will soon close its doors. The Nishimoto Family has been a proud member of the Madera Business community since 1928. Once Kameyo Nishimoto, the Matriarch of the family, first opened the doors the Nishimoto Family became dedicated members of the Madera Community.



Kameyo and Tamaichi Nishimoto opened the business in May of 1928. Then the store was a single room corner store with wooden floors. The entire Nishimoto Family including Mildred Nishimoto, Keith and Mickey Nishimoto, Sunny and Dorothy Nishimoto, Mary Nishimoto and Patty Nishimoto, have worked tirelessly in the store. In 1965 the current building was built by Keith and Sunny Nishimoto.