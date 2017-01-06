Monday, 09 January 2017
News

Despite Reports Charlie Manson "Alive" in Bakersfield Hospital

article thumbnail

BAKERSFIELD - Celebrity gossip website TMZ is reporting that mass murderer Charles Manson has died. However the California Department of Corrections has issued a press release stating Manson is being  [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Inmate Walks Away from Coalinga Prison

article thumbnail

COALINGA -  California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a state prison inmate who walked away from the minimum-support facility at Pleasant Valley Sta [ ... ]


+ Read More
Sports

Fresno State Drops Season Finale 16-14 to San Jose State

article thumbnail

FRESNO – A 23-yard field goal by San Jose State in the fourth quarter turned out to be the difference on Saturday afternoon as Fresno State dropped its final game of the season 16-14 to the Spart [ ... ]


+ Read More
 It's Official: Jeff Tedford Named Fresno State Head Football Coach

article thumbnail

FRESNO, Calif.Jeff Tedford, 55, has been named the next Fresno State head football coach, as announced by Director of Athletics Jim Bartko on Thursday. Tedford is a Fresno State alum and was most [ ... ]


+ Read More
Entertainment

Twitter Announces Live Streaming Event for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

article thumbnail

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter today announced it is collaborating with Disney and People to live stream exclusively a special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event. The live stream, hosted by People, will feat [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Graceland® Lighting Ceremony T.G. Sheppard “Flips the Switch”

article thumbnail

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  – Elvis Presley's Graceland® in Memphis, Tenn., will officially begin the holiday season when Country Music Award winner singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard “flips the switc [ ... ]


+ Read More
Opinion / Editorial

Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections

article thumbnail


Former Madera County Supervisor Rick Farinelli wrote this editorial to the voters of Madera County as his way of saying thank you to his supporters and explaining his loss. BVN thought it was import [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Homeless Invited to Farinelli's Farewell Reception - Board to Reward Supervior With Cushy County Job

article thumbnail

EDITORIAL - For the first time in Madera County history a farewell reception will be held for a person publicly fired from his job. Someone for whom the vast majority of voters said "Absolutely Not" t [ ... ]


+ Read More
Big Valley News & Photo
Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections Print E-mail
News - Opinion
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 06 January 2017 16:56


Former Madera County Supervisor Rick Farinelli wrote this editorial to the voters of Madera County as his way of saying thank you to his supporters and explaining his loss. BVN thought it was important for all of Madera County to read Mr. Farinelli's words as he campaigns now for the Board of Supervisors to gift him a cushey county job so he will qualify for a taxpayer funded retirement package. Here is a Tea Party Organizer looking for a FREE check from the government. Doesn't seem to be what they have supported in the past. Maybe those FREE checks are only bad when they go to people that don't support the Tea Party's philiosphy?


EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign against a polished politician that ran an unethical campaign which I refused to partake in. My opponent’s campaign team, made up of a well-known dirty campaign manager, a media gadfly and muckraker, and unethical family members, ran one of the dirtiest campaigns in Madera County history. This actually backfired on him and his committee.
Read more...
 
Mother Arrested For New Years Eve DUI Crash With Infant in the Car Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39

MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.

Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.

Read more...
 
Gangbanger & Girlfriend Arrested for Auto Theft Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 03 January 2017 00:00

FRESNO -Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Chevrolet S-10 pickup Tuesday afternoon parked in the 4400 block of East Andrews. The Chevrolet was a reported stolen vehicle out of SE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Chevrolet became occupied and drove from the area. With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department’s helicopter aircrew, Detectives followed the Chevrolet to the area of Sussex and Clark. The two occupants were taken into custody when they parked the vehicle at an apartment complex and attempted to walk away.

Read more...
 
Bulldogs Gang Member Busted For Auto Theft Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:01

FRESNO - On Thursday detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the area of Abby and Illinois to assist SW District patrol officers and FPD traffic officers with a call regarding an auto theft from a car lot that just occurred.

The suspect took a 2015 GMC pickup that was left running on the lot and fled the area. While fleeing, the suspect crashed the stolen GMC into two parked cars injuring one of the occupants. The GMC then jumped a curb and collided with a tree at which time the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers located and detained the suspect with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol airplane aircrew.

Read more...
 
Two Car Thefts Off the Streets of Fresno Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00

FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.

Read more...
 
Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Shoots Armed Man Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:52
COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.

Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.
Read more...
 
Former North Fork Tribal Leader Found Murdered Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 20 December 2016 10:43
NORTH FORK - On Saturday morning, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence on Road 225 near North Fork after a man found his mother deceased on her front porch. Initial investigation revealed that the woman had injuries and had apparently been in some type of altercation. At about the same time Deputies were also dispatched to a welfare check of another woman who lived nearby and was showing signs of having been in a physical fight.

Sheriff’s Detectives were called to the scene and began a homicide investigation. Evidence gathered at both locations indicated that the deceased female had been killed by the other woman. The deceased victim has been identified as 76 year old Bonnie Hale of North Fork. Detectives arrested 63 year old Mary O’Keefe of North Fork for murder and she was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on Saturday evening.

Read more...
 
Obits

Obits

Glenn Igo (78)
06/01/2017

Glen Edgar Igo (78) of Chowchilla, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2017 with his wife of 57 years, Carol, by his side.  Glen was born in Hennessey, Oklahoma on December 24, 1938. He married [ ... ]


+ Read More
Tillie McCulley (78)
28/12/2016

Tillie McCulley (78) passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Modesto, CA, at the age 78. Tillie was born in Fresno, CA and lived in Modesto for the past five years. Tillie and her  [ ... ]


+ Read More
Others
 

Translate Website

Activity

Sections

Features

