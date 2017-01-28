|
FRESNO - Shortly before 5:45 AM Saturday morning, the Fresno Police department received a 911 call from a reporting party who stated that a unknown male dressed in shorts and wearing a "hoody" was standing in his front yard armed with a knife and was cursing. This individual had also removed the screen from the front window and was "stabbing" at the neighbors dogs prior to walking away.
Several officers were dispatched to the area of Harvey and Warren and were circulating the area attempting to locate the suspect when one officer saw the suspect walking toward his vehicle. The suspect was armed with a large knife with an 8 inch blade. The officer stepped out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect several times to drop the knife, however the suspect began to rapidly advance toward the officer as one witness described as a trot.
CHOWCHILLA - The Chowchilla Chamber of Commerece announced Friday morning the passing of Mr. Chowchilla, Larry Pistoresi Sr. Mr. Pistoresi was a mainstay in the city involved in every aspect of community service. The following is the announcement from the Chamber. which Pistoresi was on the board of directors.
"It is with a heavy heart that the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce announces the passing of long-time Chamber Director, Larry Pistoresi, Sr.
FRESNO - Early Tuesday morning North West patrol and traffic officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the Educational Employees Credit Union, 3488 E. Shaw Avenue, regarding a call of a male holding a knife to an employees throat.
Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and could see the suspect, Jesse Anthony Flores, 32 years of age, holding the 54-year-old female victim at the front glass doors of the credit union. Flores moved the victim to the north side of the building and saw the officers approaching and released the victim.
HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Executive Chef Mark Cornish, Aramark the exclusive food and beverage partner of NRG Stadium — has created a game day line-up that will have hungry fans downing Lone Star-inspired offering like a linebacker on a fumble.
Chef Cornish will be assisted by 2,400 Aramark associates -- including visiting executive chefs from Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) -- responsible for sourcing, preparing and serving the Super Bowl LI Menu from start to finish. This world-class culinary team is also getting a boost from talented culinary students at Houston Independent School District.
FRESNO - Late Tuesday morning Central officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to 1147 W. Lansing Way regarding an armed disturbance with a family member hitting other family members with a crowbar. Officers responded code three, lights and sirens activated, to the location. As officers were responding to the residence, dispatch provided an update that the suspect set the house on fire.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the house engulfed in flames with the suspect, Richard Garcia, 58 years, sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a knife. Officers told Garcia to drop the knife which he did. He was then detained and during this period Garcia claimed he started the fire to kill "those people" but he would not say who he was talking about in the residence.
BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.
"Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience."
FRESNO - Late Monday morning Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a parking lot at Fresno City College. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fresno County. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Harley-Davidson became occupied and began to drive from the parking lot. A marked FPD unit was called in to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle yielded and the driver was detained.
