Sunday, 05 February 2017
Home

Weather

Latest Fresno, California, weather conditions and forecast

Horoscopes

Horoscope

Around The Valley

Around The Valley

 
 

 

News

Sexual Assault Charges Filed Against Former Bulldog Mascot Deandre JeanPierre

article thumbnail

FRESNO - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed a Misdemeanor Criminal Complaint against Fresno State student that was also a Bulldog Mascot for a series of sexual gropings last year [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Armed Suspect Dies Following Officer Involved Shooting

article thumbnail

FRESNO - Early Monday morning, a man (later identified as the suspect) made a 911 call to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report a group of ten unknown people were inside his home. Sheriff’s [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles

Sports

Tim DeRuyter Selected As Cal's Defensive Coordinator

article thumbnail

BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with prev [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Super Bowl LI Menu Unveiled: Culinary Lineup Tackles the Tastes of Houston

article thumbnail

HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Exe [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles

Entertainment

Twitter Announces Live Streaming Event for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

article thumbnail

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter today announced it is collaborating with Disney and People to live stream exclusively a special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event. The live stream, hosted by People, will feat [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Graceland® Lighting Ceremony T.G. Sheppard “Flips the Switch”

article thumbnail

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  – Elvis Presley's Graceland® in Memphis, Tenn., will officially begin the holiday season when Country Music Award winner singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard “flips the switc [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles

Opinion / Editorial

Trump's Inauguration - Ugly American Rancor

EDITORIAL - Like it not Donald Trump is your President. Even if you claim he is not your President - he is. If you continue your citizenship in America he is your President. I heard and read re [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections

article thumbnail


EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign  [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles
 
Big Valley News & Photo
Felony DUI Arrest in Chowchilla Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 03 February 2017 11:15
CHOWCHILLA - During the early morning hours of Saturday officers of the Chowchilla Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of north 15th Street in the City of Chowchilla. Callers in the area were reporting a vehicle had just run into a travel trailer which was parked in the driveway of a residence.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the driver of the vehicle which had struck the travel trailer. They also contacted the occupants of the trailer who had been inside of it sleeping. They were resting for the funeral of a family member that morning.
Read more...
 
Agriland Farming Company & CEO Charged with Stealing Water from MID Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 01 February 2017 15:27
MADERA - Madera County District Attorney, David A. Linn, announced today that Agriland Farming Company, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer have been charged with violations of sections 592(a), 498(b), and 602(k) of the Penal Code of the State of California, in a complaint filed January 30, 2017.

The complaint alleges that between March 2, 2016, and March 10, 2016, Agriland Farming Company and its Chief Executive Officer unlawfully trespassed on lands owned and occupied by the Madera Irrigation District and diverted water from a canal owned by the District without authorization and without paying compensation.
Read more...
 
Larry Pistoresi: Mr. Chowchilla Passes Away at Age 92 Print E-mail
Life - Obits
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 27 January 2017 15:23
CHOWCHILLA - The Chowchilla Chamber of Commerece announced Friday morning the passing of Mr. Chowchilla, Larry Pistoresi Sr. Mr. Pistoresi was a mainstay in the city involved in every aspect of community service. The following is the announcement from the Chamber. which Pistoresi was on the board of directors.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce announces the passing of long-time Chamber Director, Larry Pistoresi, Sr.
Read more...
 
Suspect Arrested for Kidnap and Attempted Bank Robbery Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 08:31
FRESNO - Early Tuesday morning North West patrol and traffic officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the Educational Employees Credit Union, 3488 E. Shaw Avenue, regarding a call of a male holding a knife to an employees throat.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and could see the suspect, Jesse Anthony Flores, 32 years of age, holding the 54-year-old female victim at the front glass doors of the credit union. Flores moved the victim to the north side of the building and saw the officers approaching and released the victim.
Read more...
 
Officer Involved Shooting in Fresno: Knife Wielding Suspect Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Saturday, 28 January 2017 15:12
FRESNO - Shortly before 5:45 AM Saturday morning, the Fresno Police department received a 911 call from a reporting party who stated that a unknown male dressed in shorts and wearing a "hoody" was standing in his front yard armed with a knife and was cursing.  This individual had also removed the screen from the front window and was "stabbing" at the neighbors dogs prior to walking away.

 

Several officers were dispatched to the area of Harvey and Warren and were circulating the area attempting to locate the suspect when one officer saw the suspect walking toward his vehicle.  The suspect was armed with a large knife with an 8 inch blade.  The officer stepped out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect several times to drop the knife, however the suspect began to rapidly advance toward the officer as one witness described as a trot.

Read more...
 
Suspect Attacks Family With Hammer and Crowbar and then Sets House on Fire Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 08:36
FRESNO - Late Tuesday morning Central officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to 1147 W. Lansing Way regarding an armed disturbance with a family member hitting other family members with a crowbar. Officers responded code three, lights and sirens activated, to the location. As officers were responding to the residence, dispatch provided an update that the suspect set the house on fire.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the house engulfed in flames with the suspect, Richard Garcia, 58 years, sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a knife. Officers told Garcia to drop the knife which he did. He was then detained and during this period Garcia claimed he started the fire to kill "those people" but he would not say who he was talking about in the residence.
Read more...
 
Tim DeRuyter Selected As Cal's Defensive Coordinator Print E-mail
News - Sports
Written by Cal Bears Press Release   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:54
BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.

"Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience."
Read more...
 
More Articles...
«StartPrev12345678910NextEnd»

Page 1 of 170

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @03:00PM - 05:00PM
Maders Police Testing & Hiring
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us



GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Obits

Obits

Larry Pistoresi: Mr. Chowchilla Passes Away at Age 92
27/01/2017

CHOWCHILLA - The Chowchilla Chamber of Commerece announced Friday morning the passing of Mr. Chowchilla, Larry Pistoresi Sr. Mr. Pistoresi was a mainstay in the city involved in every aspect of commun [ ... ]


+ Read More
Shirley Stefanelli (95)
19/01/2017

Shirley Stefanelli (95) was born to Blanche and Carl Ruddle in Santa Clara County, California. As a child she and her family traveled throughout the State and Country due to her father's occupation [ ... ]


+ Read More
Others
 

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 42 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 