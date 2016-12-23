News
|Madera Auto Center Kicks-Off The Giving Season with Trucks of Hope
MADERA - Madera Auto Center, an automotive dealership specializing in new Chevrolet, Toyota and pre-owned vehicle sales and service, announced the exciting return of their Trucks of Hope: Holiday To [ ... ]
|Magic of the Seasons Returns to Tulare County Fairgrounds
TULARE – The world’s largest light sculpture display has returned to Tulare, with new lanterns representing “The Magic of the Seasons,” including a massive new Winter Castle lan [ ... ]
Sports
|Fresno State Drops Season Finale 16-14 to San Jose State
FRESNO – A 23-yard field goal by San Jose State in the fourth quarter turned out to be the difference on Saturday afternoon as Fresno State dropped its final game of the season 16-14 to the Spart [ ... ]
|It's Official: Jeff Tedford Named Fresno State Head Football Coach
FRESNO, Calif. – Jeff Tedford, 55, has been named the next Fresno State head football coach, as announced by Director of Athletics Jim Bartko on Thursday. Tedford is a Fresno State alum and was most [ ... ]
Entertainment
|Twitter Announces Live Streaming Event for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter today announced it is collaborating with Disney and People to live stream exclusively a special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event. The live stream, hosted by People, will feat [ ... ]
|Graceland® Lighting Ceremony T.G. Sheppard “Flips the Switch”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Elvis Presley's Graceland® in Memphis, Tenn., will officially begin the holiday season when Country Music Award winner singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard “flips the switc [ ... ]
Opinion / Editorial
|Homeless Invited to Farinelli's Farewell Reception - Board to Reward Supervior With Cushy County Job
EDITORIAL - For the first time in Madera County history a farewell reception will be held for a person publicly fired from his job. Someone for whom the vast majority of voters said "Absolutely Not" t [ ... ]
|Trump - What Americans Can Do
EDITORIAL - Donald Trump is our next President of the United States. It's amazing what Americans can do. America elected him to be our 45th President. The political establishment b [ ... ]
