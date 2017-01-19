|
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Thursday, 19 January 2017 21:45
|
FRESNO - Late Thursday morning Southeast patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the 3800 block of East Platt Avenue regarding a hot prowl burglary suspect that was being held at gunpoint by the victim.
Officers arrived at the alley behind the residence where the homeowner had the suspect, Johnathon Jermaine Willis, 23 years of age, held at gunpoint. Willis was laying in a prone position on the floor of the garage next to two motorcycles as the victim held him at gunpoint.
|
Read more...
|
|
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Thursday, 19 January 2017 21:29
|
ATWATER, CA: Early Tuesday morning, Executive Director of the Castle Air Museum Joe Pruzzo inspected the Consolidated B-24 Liberator aircraft which was part of the 93rd Bomb Group in WWII. The B-24 is on display at Castle Museum.
The 93rd Bomb Group was instrumental in the destruction of the Nazi Oil Refineries at Ploesti Romania, thus crippling the Nazi war machine. This was accomplished with heavy loss of life and aircraft, some flying at tree top heights to escape Nazi fighter aircraft. This and all of the aircraft at the museum serve as a living testimonial to the heroic and valiant efforts of America’s Greatest Generation. What the Nazis couldn’t destroy is now threatened by Central California weather.
|
Read more...
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:21
|
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.
Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.
|
Read more...
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39
|
MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.
Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.
|
Read more...
|
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 13:27
|
TULARE - World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp, Inc. have teamed up again to provide the "We Believe in Growing" scholarship, created to support agricultural education. High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by January 20, 2017, to be considered.
A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field. The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.
|
Read more...
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:16
|
PARLIER - Parlier Police Department K-9, Indy, has been transported to a veterinarian office where a necropsy will be performed. The examination will hopefully provide details of what caused the death of the nine year old German Shepherd. He began his service at the department in February 2013.
At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s received a request from the Parlier Police Department to respond to their station for a grand theft. A member of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit arrived and learned that the missing property was a Parlier Police K-9 named Indy. An alert was issued to local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the missing dog.
|
Read more...
|
News -
Local
|
Written by B|V|N Newsroom
|
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00
|
FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.
|
Read more...
|
|
«StartPrev12345678910NextEnd»
|
Page 1 of 168