Saturday, 21 January 2017
Home

Weather

Latest Fresno, California, weather conditions and forecast

Horoscopes

Horoscope

Around The Valley

Around The Valley

 
 
Y O U R   A D   H E R E  (559) 477-4275
 

News

Test Results Show Possible Circumstances of Deputy's In the Line of Duty Death

FRESNO - On October 31st, 2016, Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Rod Lucas died after being accidentally shot in the chest while inside a Sheriff’s Office building near the Fresno Airport.  [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Inmate Walks Away from Coalinga Prison

article thumbnail

COALINGA -  California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a state prison inmate who walked away from the minimum-support facility at Pleasant Valley Sta [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles

Sports

Fresno State Drops Season Finale 16-14 to San Jose State

article thumbnail

FRESNO – A 23-yard field goal by San Jose State in the fourth quarter turned out to be the difference on Saturday afternoon as Fresno State dropped its final game of the season 16-14 to the Spart [ ... ]


+ Read More
 It's Official: Jeff Tedford Named Fresno State Head Football Coach

article thumbnail

FRESNO, Calif.Jeff Tedford, 55, has been named the next Fresno State head football coach, as announced by Director of Athletics Jim Bartko on Thursday. Tedford is a Fresno State alum and was most [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles

Entertainment

Twitter Announces Live Streaming Event for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

article thumbnail

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter today announced it is collaborating with Disney and People to live stream exclusively a special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event. The live stream, hosted by People, will feat [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Graceland® Lighting Ceremony T.G. Sheppard “Flips the Switch”

article thumbnail

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  – Elvis Presley's Graceland® in Memphis, Tenn., will officially begin the holiday season when Country Music Award winner singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard “flips the switc [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles

Opinion / Editorial

Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections

article thumbnail


EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign  [ ... ]


+ Read More
 Homeless Invited to Farinelli's Farewell Reception - Board to Reward Supervior With Cushy County Job

article thumbnail

EDITORIAL - For the first time in Madera County history a farewell reception will be held for a person publicly fired from his job. Someone for whom the vast majority of voters said "Absolutely Not" t [ ... ]


+ Read More
Other Articles
 
Big Valley News & Photo
In Progress Burglar Arrested By Armed Victim Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Thursday, 19 January 2017 21:45
FRESNO - Late Thursday morning Southeast patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to  the 3800 block of East Platt Avenue regarding a hot prowl burglary suspect that was being held at gunpoint by the victim.

Officers arrived at the alley behind the residence where the homeowner had the suspect, Johnathon Jermaine Willis, 23 years of age, held at gunpoint. Willis was laying in a prone position on the floor of the garage next to two motorcycles as the victim held him at gunpoint.
Read more...
 
Historical Aircraft Collection Threatened by Heavy Rains Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Thursday, 19 January 2017 21:29
ATWATER, CA: Early Tuesday morning, Executive Director of the Castle Air Museum Joe Pruzzo inspected the Consolidated B-24 Liberator aircraft which was part of the 93rd Bomb Group in WWII. The B-24 is on display at Castle Museum.

The 93rd Bomb Group was instrumental in the destruction of the Nazi Oil Refineries at Ploesti Romania, thus crippling the Nazi war machine. This was accomplished with heavy loss of life and aircraft, some flying at tree top heights to escape Nazi fighter aircraft. This and all of the aircraft at the museum serve as a living testimonial to the heroic and valiant efforts of America’s Greatest Generation. What the Nazis couldn’t destroy is now threatened by Central California weather.
 
Read more...
 
Traffic Stop Unveils Loaded Stolen Gun and Cocaine Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:21
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.

Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.
Read more...
 
Mother Arrested For New Years Eve DUI Crash With Infant in the Car Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39

MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.

Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.

Read more...
 
World Ag Expo "We Believe in Growing" Scholarship Applications Now Available Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 13:27
TULARE - World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp, Inc. have teamed up again to provide the "We Believe in Growing" scholarship, created to support agricultural education. High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by January 20, 2017, to be considered.

A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field. The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.
Read more...
 
Detectives Investigating Death of Parlier Police K-9 Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:16
PARLIER - Parlier Police Department K-9, Indy, has been transported to a veterinarian office where a necropsy will be performed. The examination will hopefully provide details of what caused the death of the nine year old German Shepherd. He began his service at the department in February 2013.

At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s received a request from the Parlier Police Department to respond to their station for a grand theft. A member of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit arrived and learned that the missing property was a Parlier Police K-9 named Indy. An alert was issued to local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the missing dog.
Read more...
 
Two Car Thefts Off the Streets of Fresno Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00

FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.

Read more...
 
More Articles...
«StartPrev12345678910NextEnd»

Page 1 of 168

Share this page on Facebook

Share on Facebook
Get the latest accessories at CruiserCustomizing

Tell a Friend

If you like Big Valley News, please help us spread the word. Tell a friend or two or three about BVN today.

Valley Events

Sat Jan 21 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Jan 28 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Feb 25 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 04 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 11 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us
Sat Mar 18 @08:00AM - 03:00PM
Public Auctions R Us


GameStop, Inc.
Free Standard Shipping on Orders $50+ at Burlington! Exc. tax & shipping charges, invalid in PR, AK & HI. Shop now!

Obits

Obits

Shirley Stefanelli (95)
19/01/2017

Shirley Stefanelli (95) was born to Blanche and Carl Ruddle in Santa Clara County, California. As a child she and her family traveled throughout the State and Country due to her father's occupation [ ... ]


+ Read More
Sandra Padilla (57)
10/01/2017

Sandy Padilla (57) passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at the age of 57. She was born in Coalinga, CA on May 21, 1959. Sandy has been a resident of Madera for the past 36 years. She worked as  [ ... ]


+ Read More
Others
 

Translate Website

Advertisement

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

Book Through America's Best Value Inn Today!

Shop Jelly Belly

Login

Register to Big Valley News to access special subscriber only features. **REAL NAMES ONLY**

Pending

Account Info

Newsletter

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Join Our E-News List

Activity

We have 39 guests online

Sections

Features

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

Make Us Your Homepage

ADMIN

 