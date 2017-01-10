|
B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:21
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.
Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.
B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:16
PARLIER - Parlier Police Department K-9, Indy, has been transported to a veterinarian office where a necropsy will be performed. The examination will hopefully provide details of what caused the death of the nine year old German Shepherd. He began his service at the department in February 2013.
At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s received a request from the Parlier Police Department to respond to their station for a grand theft. A member of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit arrived and learned that the missing property was a Parlier Police K-9 named Indy. An alert was issued to local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the missing dog.
B|V|N Newsroom
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39
MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.
Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.
B|V|N Newsroom
Tuesday, 03 January 2017 00:00
FRESNO -Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Chevrolet S-10 pickup Tuesday afternoon parked in the 4400 block of East Andrews. The Chevrolet was a reported stolen vehicle out of SE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Chevrolet became occupied and drove from the area. With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department’s helicopter aircrew, Detectives followed the Chevrolet to the area of Sussex and Clark. The two occupants were taken into custody when they parked the vehicle at an apartment complex and attempted to walk away.
Rick Farinelli
Friday, 06 January 2017 16:56
EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign against a polished politician that ran an unethical campaign which I refused to partake in.
My opponent’s campaign team, made up of a well-known dirty campaign manager, a media gadfly and muckraker, and unethical family members, ran one of the dirtiest campaigns in Madera County history. This actually backfired on him and his committee.
B|V|N Newsroom
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00
FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.
B|V|N Newsroom
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:52
COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.
Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.
