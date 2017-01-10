Monday, 16 January 2017
News

World Ag Expo "We Believe in Growing" Scholarship Applications Now Available

article thumbnail

TULARE - World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp, Inc. have teamed up again to provide the "We Believe in Growing" scholarship, created to support agricultural education. High school seniors from Madera, Fre


 Test Results Show Possible Circumstances of Deputy's In the Line of Duty Death

FRESNO - On October 31st, 2016, Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Rod Lucas died after being accidentally shot in the chest while inside a Sheriff's Office building near the Fresno Airport.


Sports

Fresno State Drops Season Finale 16-14 to San Jose State

article thumbnail

FRESNO – A 23-yard field goal by San Jose State in the fourth quarter turned out to be the difference on Saturday afternoon as Fresno State dropped its final game of the season 16-14 to the Spart


 It's Official: Jeff Tedford Named Fresno State Head Football Coach

article thumbnail

FRESNO, Calif.Jeff Tedford, 55, has been named the next Fresno State head football coach, as announced by Director of Athletics Jim Bartko on Thursday. Tedford is a Fresno State alum and was most


Entertainment

Twitter Announces Live Streaming Event for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

article thumbnail

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter today announced it is collaborating with Disney and People to live stream exclusively a special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event. The live stream, hosted by People, will feat


 Graceland® Lighting Ceremony T.G. Sheppard “Flips the Switch”

article thumbnail

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  – Elvis Presley's Graceland® in Memphis, Tenn., will officially begin the holiday season when Country Music Award winner singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard "flips the switc


Opinion / Editorial

Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections

article thumbnail


EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it's acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign


 Homeless Invited to Farinelli's Farewell Reception - Board to Reward Supervior With Cushy County Job

article thumbnail

EDITORIAL - For the first time in Madera County history a farewell reception will be held for a person publicly fired from his job. Someone for whom the vast majority of voters said "Absolutely Not" t


Big Valley News & Photo
Traffic Stop Unveils Loaded Stolen Gun and Cocaine Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:21
FRESNO - Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and booked Seandell Davis into the Fresno County Jail. The 18 year old Fresno man faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession while carrying a firearm. He was also driving without a license. His bail has been set at $225,000.

Around 4:00 am on Monday, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working patrol conducted a traffic violation stop at Fresno and Olive in Fresno. The deputy contacted the driver, Seandell Davis. During a consent search, the deputy found small baggies of both powder and rock cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.
Detectives Investigating Death of Parlier Police K-9 Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:16
PARLIER - Parlier Police Department K-9, Indy, has been transported to a veterinarian office where a necropsy will be performed. The examination will hopefully provide details of what caused the death of the nine year old German Shepherd. He began his service at the department in February 2013.

At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s received a request from the Parlier Police Department to respond to their station for a grand theft. A member of the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit arrived and learned that the missing property was a Parlier Police K-9 named Indy. An alert was issued to local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the missing dog.
Mother Arrested For New Years Eve DUI Crash With Infant in the Car Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39

MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.

Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.

Gangbanger & Girlfriend Arrested for Auto Theft Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 03 January 2017 00:00

FRESNO -Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Chevrolet S-10 pickup Tuesday afternoon parked in the 4400 block of East Andrews. The Chevrolet was a reported stolen vehicle out of SE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Chevrolet became occupied and drove from the area. With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department’s helicopter aircrew, Detectives followed the Chevrolet to the area of Sussex and Clark. The two occupants were taken into custody when they parked the vehicle at an apartment complex and attempted to walk away.

Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections Print E-mail
News - Opinion
Written by Rick Farinelli   
Friday, 06 January 2017 16:56

EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign against a polished politician that ran an unethical campaign which I refused to partake in.

My opponent’s campaign team, made up of a well-known dirty campaign manager, a media gadfly and muckraker, and unethical family members, ran one of the dirtiest campaigns in Madera County history. This actually backfired on him and his committee.
Two Car Thefts Off the Streets of Fresno Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00

FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.

Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Shoots Armed Man Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:52
COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.

Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.
