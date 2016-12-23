Sunday, 01 January 2017
News

Sports

Entertainment

Opinion / Editorial

Big Valley News & Photo
Happy Holidays from Big Valley News Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 12:00


The offices of Big Valley Media will be closed until January 3, 2017.

Here is wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and joyful New Years from Big Valley News & Photo. As we enter our 20th year I am grateful to all of our readers who have viewed our web site over the years and thankful to our supporters that you have allowed me to do something that I completely enjoy. From all over us at Big Valley News & Photo, may God bless you and keep you safe.

In 2001 Madera Online began publishing a Christmas poem written by former Madera High School English teacher Ben Bufford. Mr. Bufford was my teacher, my Masonic brother and my friend. We are honored to continue this tradition at Big Valley News as we present Molly’s Christmas.

May God Bless You and Your Family. Have a Happy New Year.
Read more...
 
Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Shoots Armed Man Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:52
COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.

Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.
Read more...
 
Former North Fork Tribal Leader Found Murdered Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 20 December 2016 10:43
NORTH FORK - On Saturday morning, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence on Road 225 near North Fork after a man found his mother deceased on her front porch. Initial investigation revealed that the woman had injuries and had apparently been in some type of altercation. At about the same time Deputies were also dispatched to a welfare check of another woman who lived nearby and was showing signs of having been in a physical fight.

Sheriff’s Detectives were called to the scene and began a homicide investigation. Evidence gathered at both locations indicated that the deceased female had been killed by the other woman. The deceased victim has been identified as 76 year old Bonnie Hale of North Fork. Detectives arrested 63 year old Mary O’Keefe of North Fork for murder and she was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on Saturday evening.

Read more...
 
Bulldogs Gang Member Busted For Auto Theft Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:01

FRESNO - On Thursday detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the area of Abby and Illinois to assist SW District patrol officers and FPD traffic officers with a call regarding an auto theft from a car lot that just occurred.

The suspect took a 2015 GMC pickup that was left running on the lot and fled the area. While fleeing, the suspect crashed the stolen GMC into two parked cars injuring one of the occupants. The GMC then jumped a curb and collided with a tree at which time the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers located and detained the suspect with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol airplane aircrew.

Read more...
 
Bridge Store to Close after 89 Years of Service to Madera Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Sunday, 18 December 2016 21:38

MADERA -  After 89 years of serving the Madera Community the Bridge Store will soon close its doors. The Nishimoto Family has been a proud member of the Madera Business community since 1928. Once Kameyo Nishimoto, the Matriarch of the family, first opened the doors the Nishimoto Family became dedicated members of the Madera Community.
 
Kameyo and Tamaichi Nishimoto opened the business in May of 1928. Then the store was a single room corner store with wooden floors. The entire Nishimoto Family including Mildred Nishimoto, Keith and Mickey Nishimoto, Sunny and Dorothy Nishimoto, Mary Nishimoto and Patty Nishimoto, have worked tirelessly in the store. In 1965 the current building was built by Keith and Sunny Nishimoto.

Read more...
 
Obits

Obits

Tillie McCulley (78)
28/12/2016

Tillie McCulley (78) passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Modesto, CA, at the age 78. Tillie was born in Fresno, CA and lived in Modesto for the past five years. Tillie and her  [ ... ]


+ Read More
Robert Chairez (93)
06/12/2016

Robert ”Bob” Chairez (93) a native of Los Angeles, CA and a resident of Madera, CA for 85 years passed away Friday, December 2, 2016 at his Madera home. He worked for the City of Madera for  [ ... ]


+ Read More
Others
 

