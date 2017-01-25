Thursday, 26 January 2017
News

FPD Mounted Member Falls Off Police Horse and Sustains Injury

FRESNO - Late Wednesday morning North East patrol officers from the Fresno Police Department  were dispatched to a call of an injured mounted member at the mounted unit training facility locate


 Uber & Lyft Poised to See Revenue Grow Ten-Fold in Next Decade

SAN FRANCISCO - The riding-share apps, led by Uber and Lyft, have their sights set on a $650 billion annual logistics and mobility market and could experience 10x revenue growth in the next dec


Sports

Tim DeRuyter Selected As Cal's Defensive Coordinator

BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with prev


 Super Bowl LI Menu Unveiled: Culinary Lineup Tackles the Tastes of Houston

HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Exe


Entertainment

Twitter Announces Live Streaming Event for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter today announced it is collaborating with Disney and People to live stream exclusively a special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story event. The live stream, hosted by People, will feat


 Graceland® Lighting Ceremony T.G. Sheppard "Flips the Switch"

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  – Elvis Presley's Graceland® in Memphis, Tenn., will officially begin the holiday season when Country Music Award winner singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard "flips the switc


Opinion / Editorial

Trump's Inauguration - Ugly American Rancor

EDITORIAL - Like it not Donald Trump is your President. Even if you claim he is not your President - he is. If you continue your citizenship in America he is your President. I heard and read re


 Farinelli's Farewell to Madera County: Why You Should Always Vote in All Elections

EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it's acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign


Big Valley News & Photo
Suspect Attacks Family With Hammer and Crowbar and then Sets House on Fire Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 08:36
FRESNO - Late Tuesday morning Central officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to 1147 W. Lansing Way regarding an armed disturbance with a family member hitting other family members with a crowbar. Officers responded code three, lights and sirens activated, to the location. As officers were responding to the residence, dispatch provided an update that the suspect set the house on fire.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the house engulfed in flames with the suspect, Richard Garcia, 58 years, sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a knife. Officers told Garcia to drop the knife which he did. He was then detained and during this period Garcia claimed he started the fire to kill "those people" but he would not say who he was talking about in the residence.
Suspect Arrested for Kidnap and Attempted Bank Robbery Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 08:31
FRESNO - Early Tuesday morning North West patrol and traffic officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the Educational Employees Credit Union, 3488 E. Shaw Avenue, regarding a call of a male holding a knife to an employees throat.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and could see the suspect, Jesse Anthony Flores, 32 years of age, holding the 54-year-old female victim at the front glass doors of the credit union. Flores moved the victim to the north side of the building and saw the officers approaching and released the victim.
Super Bowl LI Menu Unveiled: Culinary Lineup Tackles the Tastes of Houston Print E-mail
News - Sports
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:33

HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI in Houston will be watched live by more than one billion people, but for those with a ticket, the action on the plate will rival the game on the field. Led by Senior Executive Chef Mark Cornish, Aramark the exclusive food and beverage partner of NRG Stadium — has created a game day line-up that will have hungry fans downing Lone Star-inspired offering like a linebacker on a fumble.

Chef Cornish will be assisted by 2,400 Aramark associates -- including visiting executive chefs from Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) -- responsible for sourcing, preparing and serving the Super Bowl LI Menu from start to finish. This world-class culinary team is also getting a boost from talented culinary students at Houston Independent School District.

89th Oscars® Nominations Announced Print E-mail
Entertainment - News
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 09:12
LOS ANGELES – Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, joined by Oscar®-winning and nominated Academy members Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe, announced the 89th Academy Awards® nominations today.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

Tim DeRuyter Selected As Cal's Defensive Coordinator Print E-mail
News - Sports
Written by Cal Bears Press Release   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:54
BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.

"Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience."
Stolen Harley Recovered & Career Criminal Arrested Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 15:25

FRESNO - Late Monday morning Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in a parking lot at Fresno City College. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fresno County. Detectives began surveillance.

A short time later, the Harley-Davidson became occupied and began to drive from the parking lot. A marked FPD unit was called in to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle yielded and the driver was detained.

International Agri-Center Prepares For 50th Anniversary of World Ag Expo Print E-mail
News - Local
Written by B|V|N Newsroom   
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 09:06
TULARE - The largest annual agricultural exposition of its kind, World Ag Expo boasts more than 1,500 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. A record-setting 106,349 people came from 47 states and 79 countries to attend 2016 World Ag Expo.

The World Ag Expo Arena will once again offer daily Equipment Showcases, where exhibitors will perform live demonstrations of their latest products. Seminars will be offered in a variety of categories, including dairy, irrigation, international trade, business and farm management, marketing and media, and general agriculture. These seminars are presented by professionals in the industry and provide attendees with valuable information to improve their operations.
Obits

Obits

Shirley Stefanelli (95)
19/01/2017

Shirley Stefanelli (95) was born to Blanche and Carl Ruddle in Santa Clara County, California. As a child she and her family traveled throughout the State and Country due to her father's occupation


+ Read More
Sandra Padilla (57)
10/01/2017

Sandy Padilla (57) passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at the age of 57. She was born in Coalinga, CA on May 21, 1959. Sandy has been a resident of Madera for the past 36 years. She worked as


+ Read More
Others
 

Masthead

BIG VALLEY MEDIA
1625 Howard Road #133
Madera, California 93637
(559) 477-4275

JW Porter - Publisher/Editor
Over 6 Million Served Since 1997

