Officer Involved Shooting in Fresno: Knife Wielding Suspect News - Local Written by B|V|N Newsroom FRESNO - Shortly before 5:45 AM Saturday morning, the Fresno Police department received a 911 call from a reporting party who stated that a unknown male dressed in shorts and wearing a "hoody" was standing in his front yard armed with a knife and was cursing. This individual had also removed the screen from the front window and was "stabbing" at the neighbors dogs prior to walking away. Several officers were dispatched to the area of Harvey and Warren and were circulating the area attempting to locate the suspect when one officer saw the suspect walking toward his vehicle. The suspect was armed with a large knife with an 8 inch blade. The officer stepped out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect several times to drop the knife, however the suspect began to rapidly advance toward the officer as one witness described as a trot.

FRESNO - Late Tuesday morning Central officers from the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to 1147 W. Lansing Way regarding an armed disturbance with a family member hitting other family members with a crowbar. Officers responded code three, lights and sirens activated, to the location. As officers were responding to the residence, dispatch provided an update that the suspect set the house on fire.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the house engulfed in flames with the suspect, Richard Garcia, 58 years, sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a knife. Officers told Garcia to drop the knife which he did. He was then detained and during this period Garcia claimed he started the fire to kill "those people" but he would not say who he was talking about in the residence.

Read more... Tim DeRuyter Selected As Cal's Defensive Coordinator News - Sports Written by Cal Bears Press Release BERKELEY – Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin . DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.



"Tim DeRuyter is a proven and experienced defensive coordinator with an excellent track record of success in fielding some of the nation's best defenses especially in recent years," Wilcox said. "He has great expertise and knowledge in running a defense, and it's also a tremendous plus that he understands what it's like to be a head coach after his recent tenure at Fresno State. It puts us in a great position as a coaching staff that both Tim and our offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have recently been head coaches. I'm looking forward to collaborating with each of them and benefitting from their experience." Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Tim DeRuyter has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive coordinator. DeRuyter becomes the second member of Cal's staff with previous head coaching experience along with offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. DeRuyter was the head coach at Fresno State for the last four-plus campaigns and has been a collegiate coach for 27 seasons including 16 as a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator.