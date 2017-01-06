|
Friday, 06 January 2017 16:56
Former Madera County Supervisor Rick Farinelli wrote this editorial to the voters of Madera County as his way of saying thank you to his supporters and explaining his loss. BVN thought it was important for all of Madera County to read Mr. Farinelli's words as he campaigns now for the Board of Supervisors to gift him a cushey county job so he will qualify for a taxpayer funded retirement package. Here is a Tea Party Organizer looking for a FREE check from the government. Doesn't seem to be what they have supported in the past. Maybe those FREE checks are only bad when they go to people that don't support the Tea Party's philiosphy?
EDITORIAL - I am not a politician, I am a public servant. That is why I am writing this warning to those who think it’s acceptable to sit out an election. For months now I fought a hard campaign against a polished politician that ran an unethical campaign which I refused to partake in. My opponent’s campaign team, made up of a well-known dirty campaign manager, a media gadfly and muckraker, and unethical family members, ran one of the dirtiest campaigns in Madera County history. This actually backfired on him and his committee.
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:39
MADERA - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence on New Years Eve while driving erratically with her eleven month old child in the car. Police were called when her car became stuck on the rail road tracks near Pine Street in Madera. A family who was searching the area for suspicious people who may have broken into their vehicle noticed the woman circling the neighborhood prior to her disabling her vehicle on the train tracks.
Arthur Cuevas and his family were visiting his mother-in-law when they realized some one had broken into their car and stolen an XBox video game system belonging to his son. Cuevas said they noticed a vehicle circling the neighborhood and began following it at a distance. When the suspect turned right onto Pine Street from West Fourth Street she drove onto the wine spur and became high-centered on the RR tracks unable to move the vehicle.
|
Tuesday, 03 January 2017 00:00
FRESNO -Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Chevrolet S-10 pickup Tuesday afternoon parked in the 4400 block of East Andrews. The Chevrolet was a reported stolen vehicle out of SE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Chevrolet became occupied and drove from the area. With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department’s helicopter aircrew, Detectives followed the Chevrolet to the area of Sussex and Clark. The two occupants were taken into custody when they parked the vehicle at an apartment complex and attempted to walk away.
|
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:01
FRESNO - On Thursday detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) responded to the area of Abby and Illinois to assist SW District patrol officers and FPD traffic officers with a call regarding an auto theft from a car lot that just occurred.
The suspect took a 2015 GMC pickup that was left running on the lot and fled the area. While fleeing, the suspect crashed the stolen GMC into two parked cars injuring one of the occupants. The GMC then jumped a curb and collided with a tree at which time the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers located and detained the suspect with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol airplane aircrew.
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00
FRESNO - On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located an unoccupied Infinity I30 parked in the area of Bullard and Augusta. The Infinity was a reported stolen vehicle out of NE Fresno. Detectives began surveillance.
A short time later, the Infinity became occupied and drove from the area. Detectives followed the Infinity to the area of Herndon and Millbrook where the two occupants were taken into custody.
|
Friday, 23 December 2016 11:52
COALINGA - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a search warrant. They responded to a home on the 600 block of W. College Ave. in Coalinga. They had information that a 24 year old man, who was a suspect in an October 23, 2015 double homicide case in Riverside, was living at the home.
Deputies surrounded the home and made announcements for those inside to come out and surrender. A short time later, a man came out of the house with a handgun and began firing toward deputies. A SWAT team member returned fire and struck the suspect. A paramedic on scene immediately gave the suspect medical treatment, however, he died a short time later at the scene.
|
Tuesday, 20 December 2016 10:43
NORTH FORK - On Saturday morning, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence on Road 225 near North Fork after a man found his mother deceased on her front porch. Initial investigation revealed that the woman had injuries and had apparently been in some type of altercation. At about the same time Deputies were also dispatched to a welfare check of another woman who lived nearby and was showing signs of having been in a physical fight.
Sheriff’s Detectives were called to the scene and began a homicide investigation. Evidence gathered at both locations indicated that the deceased female had been killed by the other woman. The deceased victim has been identified as 76 year old Bonnie Hale of North Fork. Detectives arrested 63 year old Mary O’Keefe of North Fork for murder and she was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on Saturday evening.
|
